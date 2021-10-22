Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.84

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 29436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.