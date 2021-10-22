Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. Mplx has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

