MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

