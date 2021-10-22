M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $317.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

