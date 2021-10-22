M&T Bank Corp Has $5.48 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Copart by 1.7% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $151.84 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

