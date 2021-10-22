M&T Bank Corp Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 675.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $642.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $611.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

