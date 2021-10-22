M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $81.24 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.