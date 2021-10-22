M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,380 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $325.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.