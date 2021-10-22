My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Reaches $10.77 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $3.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00108284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.94 or 0.99958833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.58 or 0.06496181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022487 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

