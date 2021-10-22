Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to announce $29.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $126.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $129.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $141.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $147.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 27,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $834.97 million, a P/E ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

