National Bank Financial Comments on Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.15 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

TSE:BDT opened at C$10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$558.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.30. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

