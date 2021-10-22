National Bankshares Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$50.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.93.

IMO stock opened at C$42.50 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.02 and a twelve month high of C$43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.94 billion and a PE ratio of -80.65.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

