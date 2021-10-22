Natixis Acquires 9,679 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Natixis lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in B2Gold were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in B2Gold by 943.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

