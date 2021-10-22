Natixis Cuts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Natixis lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NYSE:BCC opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

