Natixis Grows Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Natixis grew its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 82.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in B2Gold were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in B2Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after purchasing an additional 769,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after buying an additional 439,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

