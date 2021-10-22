Natixis Invests $30,000 in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $308.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Rowe increased their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

