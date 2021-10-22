Natixis Makes New $211,000 Investment in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

OTRK stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $175.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

