Natixis Purchases Shares of 16,000 Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 79.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Heat Biologics Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.