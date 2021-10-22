Natixis Purchases Shares of 9,423 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Natixis acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGP. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

