Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Natus Medical worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 272,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 504.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.69 million, a P/E ratio of 617.40 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

