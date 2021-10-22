Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neogen by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,165,000 after buying an additional 91,208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 55.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

