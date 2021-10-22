Nestlé’s (NSRGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Baader Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $126.42 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGF. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

