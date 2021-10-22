Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $666.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $653.16 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $654.01. The stock has a market cap of $289.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

