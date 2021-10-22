Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

