Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 58,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 928,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

