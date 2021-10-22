Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after buying an additional 521,625 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 377,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $62.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

