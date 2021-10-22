Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $77.48 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

