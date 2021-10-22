Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.46 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

