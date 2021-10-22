New BitShares (NBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.88 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $45.07 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00107577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,297.72 or 1.00159012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.00 or 0.06544075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022125 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

