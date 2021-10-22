New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 297,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,938,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

