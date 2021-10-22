New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.43.

Shares of TSE NGD traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.74. 1,402,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.09. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$243.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

