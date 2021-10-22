Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell Brands have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock further got a boost from solid second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both bottom and top lines grew year over year. This also marked the company’s eighth straight quarter of an earnings beat. Despite the challenges related to inflationary and supply-chain pressures, results reflected solid growth across all business units and major geographic regions. Solid online show and resurgence in in-store consumption trends remain upsides. The company raised the 2021 view and issued an upbeat third-quarter guidance. However, Newell Brands has been witnessing elevated advertising and promotional expenses related to new product launches and omnichannel investments. Inflationary pressure are likely to be at the highest in the third quarter, which is likely to affect margins.”

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.70.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.