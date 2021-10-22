News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 105.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 196.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

