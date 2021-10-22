Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. 1,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

