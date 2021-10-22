Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Nexo has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $13.84 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00003709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00196893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

