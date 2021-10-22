NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

Get NEXT alerts:

LON:NXT opened at GBX 7,872 ($102.85) on Wednesday. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,957.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,977.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.