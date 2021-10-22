NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.750 EPS.

NEE opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

