NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Trading Down 2% Following Weak Earnings

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 40,323,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,150% from the average daily volume of 1,240,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 42,526.13% and a negative return on equity of 135.92%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on NextPlay Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

