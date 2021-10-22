Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.17

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.91. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 1,028 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $149.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $44,074.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 139,988 shares of company stock worth $1,594,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

