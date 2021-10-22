Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $72.29 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $698.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

