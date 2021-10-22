Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 222.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $698.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCBS. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

