Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Trading Down 3.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $72.58 and last traded at $72.58. 168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $2,634,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $2,272,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.