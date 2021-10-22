Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 9376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.91.

NSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.37 million and a P/E ratio of 41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.23.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.45%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.