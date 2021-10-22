Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $624,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $614,600.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after buying an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after buying an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

