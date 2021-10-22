North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,913. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $504.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.