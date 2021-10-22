Northern Trust Corp Acquires 22,169 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $139,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,016,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $130,118,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

SGEN opened at $173.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

