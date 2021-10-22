Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,030 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $123,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 522.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 239.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.57 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.