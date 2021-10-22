Northern Trust Corp Has $127.54 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $127,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 34.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

