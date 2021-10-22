Northern Trust Corp Has $133.35 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of BorgWarner worth $133,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

