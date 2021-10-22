Northern Trust Corp Has $143.05 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.44% of Robert Half International worth $143,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

